For years, condiment lovers have used HEINZ Ketchup to add deliciously convincing “blood” to their Halloween celebrations. This Halloween, HEINZ is bringing the magic to the spookiest night of the year by unleashing HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup at national grocery stores, opening the first-ever HEINZ Halloween Store, and making it easy to design the perfect costume with the new HEINZ Tomato Blood Costume Kit.

Fans can bring the Halloween spirit home with the new HEINZ Tomato Blood Costume Kit, which includes everything you need to change your look from day to fright, including HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup, face paint, tattoos, vampire fangs, applicators and more. Kits are $19.99 at HeinzHalloween.com, while supplies last.