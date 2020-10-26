From ketchup-dipped fries as vampire fangs to hot dog “fingers” dripping in ketchup, fans have used HEINZ Ketchup to add deliciously convincing blood to their Halloween celebrations. Now, ahead of what is sure to be a different kind of Halloween celebration, the brand is debuting HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup to contribute to the spooky fun.

“Families have had to navigate a lot this year, and Halloween is no exception,” said Shelly Hayden, brand manager, HEINZ Ketchup. “With HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup, we want to give families a fun way to go big with their spooky celebrations, even if they look a little different in 2020.”

The limited-edition bottles are filled with the delicious, thick & rich HEINZ Ketchup fans know and love* in a spooky Halloween-themed bottle that even vampires would envy.

Can’t wait to sink your fangs into HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup? From now until Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. CDT, HEINZ is giving away 570 bottles of HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup to those who participate in a TikTok Hashtag Challenge launching Friday, Oct. 23. To get in on the spooky fun, fans can head to TikTok and submit a Halloween-themed video featuring a bottle of HEINZ Ketchup and using #HeinzHalloween and #Sweepstakes, and entering their video information on HeinzHalloween.com. See here for complete rules.

Fans can follow along on TikTok to see how HEINZ is helping people celebrate Halloween.