For the second year in a row, Pringles is joining leading men's health charity Movember to drive more open conversations around men's mental health by expanding support in the U.S. According to a poll by researchers at the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), nearly one in 10 men reported experiencing some form of depression or anxiety, but fewer than half sought treatment.

Thanks to fans who purchased Pringles at Kroger earlier this fall, the brand donated $150,000 to the Movember cause and will continue to drive awareness with the help of their beloved mascot, Mr. P. This month, Mr. P is shaving his iconic moustache, calling men everywhere to join him to kickstart conversation. Whether or not fans have facial hair to shave, they can join the cause by grabbing a can of Pringles, gathering their friends and encouraging open discussion about mental health.

"The last 18 months have been really tough for people, their families, and friends – we've all seen it and felt it," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "At the heart, Pringles is about socializing, sharing a can, and getting together – virtually or physically – and we want to motivate more men to stay connected and have real conversations about how they're feeling. What better way to show commitment than with a charity partner like Movember that is making such a positive impact on men's mental health through their projects across the world?"

Movember is the leading charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health in the U.S. and around the world. Best known for its annual Movember fundraising campaign that takes place every November, the charity funds various projects and receives donations year-round. During the campaign month which starts on November 1st, the organization brings communities of colleagues, friends, family, ambassadors, and men and women alike, together for annual Shave Down events--a symbolic action to start clean-shaven and grow a moustache for the month to raise awareness and donate funds toward the men's health cause concerning prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health & suicide prevention.

"We appreciate Pringles' commitment to tackling one of the key issues faced by men," said Mark Hedstrom, U.S. Executive Director of Movember. "Mental health still remains a challenge for many people including men. We continue to encourage everyone to take the time to check-in and be there for the men in their life. In these tough times, it could be lifesaving. We hope that by sharing a can of Pringles with friends, men will be encouraged to talk more often and openly about their mental health and to have happier, healthier and longer lives."