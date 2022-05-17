The story goes that back in 1986, a tour bus crashed near Hawkins, Ind., headed to Doritos Music Fest '86 – the greatest concert that never happened. The musicians disappeared into another dimension and the show was canceled… until now. Doritos opened a portal and is now inviting fans to virtually step inside to watch these '80s music icons perform during "Live From The Upside Down." The can't-miss lineup features '80s headliners including The Go-Go's lighting up the stage to fan favorites like "We Got the Beat" and "Our Lips are Sealed," Corey Hart singing "Sunglasses at Night" and "Never Surrender," and Soft Cell performing "Tainted Love." As the fans are pulled deeper into the Upside Down, they will be shocked to see decade-defying pop star Charli XCX take the stage and perform a surprise collaboration with one of the '80s bands.

"It's one thing to be able to share my music with my fans but having the opportunity to perform alongside some of the most iconic bands and singers is truly something out of this world," said Charli XCX. "Doritos is doing something really cool by giving Stranger Things fans a new way to celebrate their favorite show with 'Live From The Upside Down.' I can't wait for everyone to join us for this concert!"

Doritos will be the only way into the concert, so fans can pick up a bag of Doritos or Doritos 3D Crunch featuring the limited-time Stranger Things packaging while they're on store shelves or visit Doritos.com/StrangerThings to reserve their ticket.