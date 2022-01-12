"I am so excited to bring you this collaboration with Hello Kitty, a girlfriend I have adored for a long time!" says Petra Strand, Founder of Pixi. "There are so many things Hello Kitty and Pixi share in common. Both were born in London, both have made friends all around the world and both are loved by people of all ages. It is the perfect match!"

The limited-edition 9-piece collection features a few familiar Pixi skincare and makeup favorites adorned with Hello Kitty's silhouette and iconic bow, plus new treats that have some of her much-adored skin-loving ingredients, including apples, to leave the complexion with our signature Pixi glow! The color collection also includes some beautiful shades and hues inspired by the enduring Hello Kitty aesthetic.

A for Apples ($10) : Pack of 3 multi-vitamin infusion sheet masks for a dose of vitamin A and apple extract

Glow Tonic ( $15 for 100ml, $29 for 250ml): Multiple award-winning 5% glycolic acid toner gently exfoliates and brightens, revealing healthy glowing skin

Chrome Glow Palette ($20) : Curated multi-use palette with 9 shades that blend like a dream and impart a lovely luster on skin

Eye Effects ($22) : Energize the eyes with this cheerful blend of 9 happy pigments that give multi-dimensional definition

Lip Tone ($8) : pH reactive moisturizing tint creates your unique hint-of-a-tint color

The Pixi + Hello Kitty Collection will be available exclusively at pixibeauty.com and the Pixi Boutiques in Los Angeles and London starting January 11, then at select retailers starting January 23.