After what seems like an oh-so-long time away from the Southeast’s converting industry, Converters Expo South is coming back for an in-person event at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C., on February 23, 2022.

This is the fourth year for the event, put on by BNP Media’s Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines, Converters Expo (taking place August 9-10, 2021 at Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay) and Global Pouch Forum (taking place June 7-9, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.). Converters Expo South is expecting almost 100 exhibitors and more than 500 attendees to share the latest in converting technology, meet with vendors, network with industry peers and find solutions to daily challenges.

And after some time away, the event is coming back with a new offing this year: vendor education sessions. These 10- to 15-minute videos presented by GEW, Midwest Engineered Systems and Erhardt+Leimer will be played onsite, and representatives will be available to answer questions afterward. Each session will be available online for 12 months at ConvertersExpoSouth.com.

"We're excited to finally get back to being able to support the converting industry in the southeast by helping them to make these vital connections in-person," says Glen Gudino, group publisher for BNP Media's Packaging Group. "Our sponsors are also showing their support with a complimentary networking luncheon thanks to our Platinum sponsor Pinnacle Converting Equipment. Gold sponsor Midwest Engineered Systems is providing complimentary beverages on the exhibit hall floor during the event. Bobst, another Gold sponsor, is putting on the Happy Hour. Bronze sponsor AccuWeb, a BST North America Company, is providing the tote bags. Finzer Roller, another bronze sponsor, is providing onsite hand sanitizer. And our third bronze sponsor, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing, is providing the lanyards. All of them are doing their part to make sure attendees are well taken care of."

Read on for more about Converters Expo South. Event registration, agenda and information about travel and accommodations are all available at ConvertersExpoSouth.com.