"To become a Top 10 Super Premium Vodka brand indicates we have earned the recommendation of expert retail and on-premise partners. It also means consumers are responding favorably to the Purity taste and quality promise," says Purity Vodka Inc CEO Andy Kullhem.

Mathias Tönnesson, Master Blender at Purity Distillery says: "Our main ingredients, Swedish wheat, and malted barley, are carefully selected without any chemical cultivation or processing. We believe that by using organic ingredients it creates a much better tasting vodka, and of course, is better for the environment. We also value the quality of the water that we use and believe it's crucial to the taste. Most brands use only distilled water, which removes any of the natural nuances, sediments, and flavors that help bring out the complexity of the vodka. At Purity, we use naturally soft Swedish water, and as a result, it blends with the other ingredients creating a complex, characterful, and truly unique spirit."

Purity Connoisseur 51 Organic Vodka. Available in 750mL, 1.0L, and 1.75L For the true connoisseur, this is our most refined and exquisite vodka. Incredibly smooth and distinctive, our flagship spirit requires very little to enjoy all the nuance and flavor that the world's finest vodka has to offer. When it's this good, you don't need anything but time to enjoy it.

Purity Signature 34 Organic Vodka. Available in 750mL , 1.0L, and 1.75L

Perfectly balanced, our signature edition has won more than 150 international awards and is recognized for its character, smoothness, and ability to be enjoyed neat or blended for unforgettable cocktails. Signature 34 Edition is our original vodka, with a decade spent refining the number of distillations required by our master distiller, Stefan Magnusson, to create this extraordinary spirit.

Purity Estate 17 Organic Vodka . Available in 750mL and 1.75L

Estate 17 Reserve is a versatile and full-bodied ultra-premium vodka and is the perfect partner for making unforgettable cocktails. The heart of the Vodka is distilled 17 times, it is smooth enough to enjoy neat but really shines when blended with other distinguished ingredients.

For more information, please visit www.puritydistillery.com