The dropper, by Virospack, is also known in the sector as The Dropper for CBD. It´s a dropper developed by the company's technical team in the face of the growing trend in cosmetics to use formulas with ingredients such as CBD or THC. It´s a classic dropper that incorporates a special child-proof safety closure system, for cosmetic formulas that by legislation require greater protection.

We are talking about the only dropper in the beauty industry CHILD-RESISTANT certificated.

Thanks to the new sealing system that incorporates in its cap, requires users to press down and turn, making it more difficult to open following industry standards.

The cap is composed of two pieces, and both can be totally personalized in different colors and finishes. It´s a secure dropper that offers the highest level of functionality, precision, and compatibility. Above these excellent characteristics, it brings also the quality and a high level of finishes available in color injection, painting, and metallization, to which the metal shell adds today for answering to a luxury, on top of secure, positioning.