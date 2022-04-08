Clarins’s Lip Comfort Oil applicator allows consumers to apply product to the lips in a precise and easy way.

To open, the thermoform top is folded to break the seal and the applicator can then be pulled out and applied to the lips. The sample is manufactured and filled at one of the group’s French manufacturing sites.

Arcade Beauty utilized the retail applicator to recreate the identical application experience for the consumer. “We developed this sample to preserve the unique feeling of our Lip Comfort Oil with the help of a soft and cocooning applicator tip” explains the Clarins team.