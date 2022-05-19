The iconic British brand Branston celebrates its 100-year anniversary with a new logo and brand refresh by London-based design agency, This Way Up.

The updated design stays true to Branston’s established heritage and instantly recognizable brand colors, whilst sharpening the brand’s identity through a series of simple but impactful adjustments. Most noticeably, This Way Up has flipped the recognizable Branston banner, giving the logo a lift that emphasizes the optimistic and comforting associations the brand has built with customers over the last 100 years

The new label has also dropped the bevels and shadows of the previous design, and combined with a bolder color palette that takes cues from the original iconic logo. Creating a timeless look that mirrors Branston’s longstanding legacy, the refreshed design achieves a more modern take on the heritage brand whilst tying back to its ‘hit of home’ creative brand platform.

Christopher White, founder & managing director at This Way Up said: “Branston has been a pantry favorite in British households for a century; we’re proud to have played a role in future-proofing the brand’s iconic look through refined design cues.”

Angharad Wilson Dyer Gough, senior brand manager at Branston said: “This is a stand-out year for the Branston brand - remaining a staple in Brits’ kitchens for 100 years is no mean feat! We wanted to make sure the new Branston logo felt modern whilst staying true to our core heritage and that hit of home we know our customers love. Branston is known for providing comfort and nostalgia to many in the UK, and following the launch of the new ‘hit of home’ creative platform in 2020, we felt it was about time to give the Branston range a new look that reflects our 2022 brand values. Here’s to another 100 years of enjoying Branston sweet pickle!”

The refreshed Branston design is rolling out across the brand’s core range in major supermarkets now, with more to follow.

And to celebrate the landmark 100-year anniversary of Branston, the brand will be announcing a series of exciting activities to mark the centenary milestone throughout the remainder of 2022. The 100-year activities kick off with the brand’s mission to save the UK’s lunch break with the launch of its own Google plugin, following new research that shows three-quarters of UK office workers never manage to take a full 60-minutes away from their desk.