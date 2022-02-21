"We are surrounded by women and girls that inspire us every single day. Creating this simple, but powerful and colorful change to our iconic milk chocolate bar serves as a reminder of how important they are in our lives," said Veronica Villasenor, Vice President, US, The Hershey Company. "So grab a Hershey's bar, share one and celebrate all women and girls through a simple, and sweet, gesture."

To continue the celebration of "SHE," Hershey's is partnering with Girls on the Run, a nonprofit organization with a mission focused on supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their limitless potential. As part of the partnership, Hershey's is donating $150,000 to Girls on the Run.

"For over 25 years, Girls on the Run has inspired girls and women to be confident and resilient while finding strength in connection with one another," said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run. "We are proud to partner with Hershey's Celebrate SHE campaign to shine a light on all the amazing SHEs in our lives!"

In addition to the work the Hershey's brand is doing through Celebrate SHE, The Hershey Company is on a journey of celebrating and investing in women in the workplace and communities. Named #1 on the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies list by Forbes in 2021, The Hershey Company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. Hershey is committed to equal pay, career development and supporting impactful non-profit partners among other initiatives to support women.

To read more about how The Hershey Company is investing in women in the workplace and communities, visit here.

Want to Celebrate SHE? Share a photo and story of a woman or girl you're celebrating on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #CelebrateSHE. Hershey's will share some of these stories on social channels throughout the entire month of March, in recognition of Women's History Month.

You can learn more about the Celebrate SHE campaign here. Be sure to watch the special Celebrate SHE ad featuring multi-talented star Mindy Kaling.