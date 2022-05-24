In this inaugural installment of Packaging Past, a monthly video series from Packaging Strategies, Editor-in-Chief Kristin Joker visits booth #157 at the Knightsbridge Antique Mall in Livonia, Mich., to talk with Gene Manwaring about soft drink packaging. The history behind 8-packs of 6-oz. Coke, commemorative bottles, soda fountains, embossed Pepsi bottles from the 1940s, patriotism in packaging, and how to date a Pepsi bottle with just two dots.

Have a piece of packaging’s past and want to share it? Have questions that you’d like to get answered? Reach out to Kristin at mailto:jokerk@bnpmedia.com.