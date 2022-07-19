Recent news of Kellogg’s splitting into three separate companies had us thinking about the company’s history. So, Packaging Strategies Editor-in-Chief Kristin Joker stopped by booth #157 at the Knightsbridge Antique Mall in Livonia, Mich., to talk with Gene Manwaring about it in this episode of Packaging Past. A free sample used to promote its products is shown, and we also learn how a sanitarium works into the creation of breakfast cereals.

Have a piece of packaging’s past and want to share it? Have questions that you’d like to get answered? Reach out to Kristin at jokerk@bnpmedia.com.



