Alongside a range of highly creative luxury packaging solutions, produced specifically by BellaGiada for leading drinks and beauty brands, the company will be showcasing its new sustainable natural materials for all applications. Included in this offering will be the launch of 100% recycled and certified leather, known as ‘reborn’ - a material that has never before been seen in packaging. Perfect for eco-conscious brands, BellaGiada's range adds to the variety of sustainable packaging solutions increasingly becoming available that will still deliver that all-important premium look and feel.

BellaGiada will also be demonstrating how their European design team works in harmony with their manufacturing operations to deliver eye-catching creative packaging, supported by outstanding customer service and unrivaled supply chain efficiency. The company will also be launching its new European customer services and design hub, while showcasing the benefits of their direct to manufacturer services for the region.

“We are really looking forward to the event,” said BellaGiada’s Simon Dipple, SVP International Business Development. “Key to our success is our creativity and our manufacturing. We are passionate about bringing clients outstanding pack designs through local creativity, innovation and the highest level of customer service.”

“I’m delighted that I will be joined on stand by our manufacturing director and one of our technical designers, who will be sharing the new print techniques and construction ideas that we’ll be presenting at the show. Furthermore, the big reveal of our new recyclable leather material, ‘reborn’, will be a world first as a new sustainable material for the luxury packaging market and we very much look forward to showcasing that to visitors on our stand.”

As a new name in the UK and European market for the design and supply of highly innovative and exquisite packaging solutions for leading global brands, BellaGiada has their primary manufacturing facility located in Guangdong Province, China. The company can provide a unique factory-direct operation that delivers cost benefits against competitors without compromising on quality and design. A further four secondary production facilities provide the business with an international reach and a total global production capacity across all product types of 184,000 packs per day. All five production facilities maintain absolute trademark luxury standards while using the highest quality raw materials and state-of-the-art production equipment.



