In a revolutionary cereal innovation from Kellogg's, cereal lovers can now add cold water to new Kellogg's Instabowls to get real milk instantly. The new line-up offers a delicious and convenient way to enjoy Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran Crunch with the same great taste anywhere, anytime — no milk required.

"In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life's everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals," said Chris Stolsky, marketing director at Kellogg Company. "We created Kellogg's Instabowls as an easy solution for the 'anytime cereal break' so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg's cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up."

Each portable bowl is pre-portioned, single-serve and mess-free — perfect for on the go. Just add cold water to the fill line and the instantized milk turns into real milk with a quick stir. According to an initial fan reaction, they love this offering because they found it "[easier] to grab a bottle of water or find water than make sure that I have milk. Easy to store. Easy to travel with – and kids love it."1

Kellogg's Instabowls come in four iconic cereal varieties — Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran Crunch. Kellogg's Instabowls are available in the cereal aisle at Walmart for a suggested retail price of $1.98 per bowl and will eventually roll out at additional retailers nationwide.





1 Kellogg proprietary study (MVRG 2021 Portable Breakfast Cup Concept Study | January 2021)