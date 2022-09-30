THE SHAPE OF WATER

For Biotherm, the shape of beauty draws inspiration from water. The design of the new airless packaging is in fact the perfect combination of aesthetics and functionality. The bottle’s squared shape, softened by rounded edges, gives the impression of having been made by the flow of ocean waves. Instead the color- the brand’s iconic green - evokes freshness and hydration, two of the Gel’s benefits. Sensoriality is also a distinctive element of the packaging developed for Biotherm. The airless bottle is characterized by a soft-touch finish that makes it pleasing to the touch and protects the bottle from fingerprints while reflecting the Gel’s mattifying effect. This solution’s sustainable footprint gives it further added value: it utilizes 40% recycled glass while the pump and the cap are both styrene-free.

The packaging developed for Aquapower Gel is part of a new range of square-shaped airless solutions that share their shape and finish and were developed in various sizes (50, 75, 100 ml) and colors, that Biotherm has chosen to use in some cases, as re-packaging for products that are already in their collection and in other cases, for new HOMME products.

TECHNOLOGY AND KNOW-HOW BY LUMSON

Thanks to the multi-layer pouch and a patented hermetic closure system, Lumson’s airless pouch systems represent the epitome of Lumson’s aesthetic research and technology.

Solutions that offer, besides formula safety, also functionality (perfect dispensing of the product), and sustainability (from the use of recycled glass to the possibility of separating the packaging’s various components and disposing of them using the appropriate recycling stream).

Another aspect to consider is the multitude of customization options. The shapes and materials available, combined with the finishes and decorations that can be applied, give brands the possibility to choose the solution that best fits their needs, enhancing the character and personality of each and every product.

Lumson will be at the next Luxe Pack Monaco 2022, taking place from October 3rd to 5th at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, Hall Ravel – booth RD05.