Footprint, a global materials science technology company focused on creating a healthier planet, released a case study highlighting its recent development of a custom plant-based fiber tray to package the GilletteLabs Razor with Exfoliating Bar. Gillette, a core brand in the portfolio of multinational consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble (P&G), became the first brand to implement Footprint’s new color-based molded fiber in its packaging. The plastic-free, certified recyclable tray from Footprint supports Gillette’s goal to achieve 100% recyclable packaging by 2030, as well as Footprint’s goal to create a healthier planet.

“We’re proud that our team was able to develop a sustainable solution to aid in Gillette’s launch of its GilletteLabs Razor with Exfoliating Bar,” said Footprint founder and CEO Troy Swope. “Implementing new packaging technologies – that are designed to compete with plastic on both performance and price – in collaboration with a strong partner and industry leader like Gillette is an important step towards meaningfully reducing our dependence on single-use plastics.”