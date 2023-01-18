BAR-U-EAT, an energy bar company that focuses on creating nutritional products that are free of unhealthy substances, has officially released new packaging for its individually wrapped bars. The new wrapping is Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) Certified, which means that the entire packaging is able to break down properly in commercial compost systems.





The new packaging is composed of plant-based materials from FSC Certified sustainably managed forests. It additionally complies with the specifications established in the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) D6400 to be aerobically composted and is biodegradable.

BAR-U-EAT is the first bar company in the world to offer packaging that is fully biodegradable, which puts the company in a rarified air when it comes to sustainability, as most energy bar companies still rely on single-use plastics for their packaging.





Plastic waste has been an issue for energy bar companies, as it is estimated that millions of pounds of non-renewable, non-biodegradable refuse are produced every year by the industry.





Already ahead of the sustainability curve, BAR-U-EAT’s packaging is compliant with California’s SB 54 legislation, a law that requires all packaging in the state to be verified as recyclable or compostable by a third party by 2032.

Consistent with the company’s mission to create food that is free of unhealthy oils and preservatives, BAR-U-EAT’s new packaging will allow the wrappers to become energy for the planet, just as the bars are for people.





To learn more about BAR-U-EAT and its products, please visit https://barueat.com/.