Leading producers of juice and beverages, Gulf Union Foods Co, has partnered with creative technology studio Appetite Creative to create a fun and interactive connected packaging experience for its Original juice brand, to give young people a boost with its fruit juice carton packs.

The smart packaging campaign utilizes a web app based connected experience accessed via QR codes looking to help consumers see Gulf Union’s products as a vital part of their school preparations. Appetite Creative worked side-by-side with the Riyadh based agency ABILITY, which managed the media, communication strategies and execution of the campaign.

Users can play two juice themed games designed to entertain and educate by scanning the QR codes across the full range of Original and Zero carton packs. Juice Punch includes IQ-based challenges where they must organize drinking glasses to contain only one color. Juice Run tests player speed and attention as they navigate through various obstacles and challenges collecting juices of the same color.

The experience also offers shareable selfies where users can adorn themselves with a fruity tiara or turn themselves into a mango. The games have a leaderboard ranking players to foster friendly competition. The connected packaging campaign runs across the full range of 125ml, 200ml and 250ml carton packs.

“We’re pleased with this great interactive experience symbolizing the energetic boost Gulf Union's juices offered. We wanted to create a memorable and exciting experience for our younger consumers kicking off their studies with high energy and enthusiasm,” said Imad Assi, Head of Marketing Manager at Gulf Union Foods.