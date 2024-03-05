Clif Family Winery & Farm, known for their organically farmed Napa Valley wines and specialty foods, is shaking things up with a bold and playful new design for their food packaging. Drawing inspiration from the brand's California roots, the revamped packaging features eye-catching colors and graphics, sustainable materials and clear messaging about their organic ingredients and social responsibility.

The new packaging showcases Clif Family's dedication to making a positive impact on both consumers and the environment. By incorporating sustainable materials, the brand aims to minimize its ecological footprint and contribute to a healthier planet. The packaging redesign features a lively and colorful aesthetic, reflecting the diverse range of flavors found in Clif Family's premium food products.

"We are excited to unveil this sustainable and visually stunning packaging redesign,” said Linzi Gay, President of Clif Family. "It captures our California spirit, emphasizes our commitment to organic ingredients, and more strongly communicates our values to our customers by highlighting our newly achieved B Corp Certification.”

As a B Corp Certified company, Clif Family aligns its business with a higher standard of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. The certification reinforces the brand's steadfast commitment to making a positive impact on the world, a mission that extends beyond the quality of its products and into the ethical and sustainable practices that define its business.

The food packaging is now fully recyclable, minimizing waste. Furthermore, their partnership with ePac leverages innovative carbon-neutral printing technology, while the polymer-based inks used further contribute to the environmentally friendly design. While specific recycling programs may vary, Clif Family is actively minimizing their environmental footprint with each package.

Consumers can expect the same exceptional taste and quality they've come to love from Clif Family, now presented in a packaging that reflects the brand's ethos. The design overhaul is set to roll out across Clif Family's entire food product range, including their signature Organic Savory Nut Mixes.

Clif Family partnered with award-winning, San Francisco-based branding and design agency, Noise 13, to create the new packaging line. Noise 13 is also a B Corp Certified business.

Visit www.cliffamily.com to learn more about Clif Family’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and making a positive impact.