Systech, a part of Markem-Imaje and Dover and a leading provider of digital traceability, serialization and compliance solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, is proud to announce its selection by Praxis Packaging Solutions to provide a track and trace platform for supply chain transparency.

This collaboration offers Praxis customers access to world-class aggregation and enhanced product tracing to swiftly meet global compliance requirements such as the FDA-mandated DSCSA (Drug Supply Chain Security Act) regulation with a November 2024 enforcement deadline.

Systech is the current serialization partner for Praxis, leveraging its trusted UniSeries® suite for Levels 1-3. Praxis will now experience the benefits of Systech’s full-stack (L1-L5) portfolio. In addition to serialization, this comprehensive system includes Systech’s UniTrace® Level 4 platform, a turnkey aggregation and rework station as well as Systech Insight™—for line intelligence and real-time performance monitoring.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Systech beyond serialization,” said Sarah Faison, senior director of sales and marketing at Praxis, a leading provider of packaging solutions. “Given Systech’s rich history and expertise in packaging execution and traceability, we look forward to leveraging their out-of-the-box, proven systems to better serve our customers with cutting-edge compliance and supply chain solutions.”

Systech, the first to market with a full stack offering for the pharmaceutical industry, provides trusted solutions for the entire supply chain ecosystem. Its proven implementation process is rapid and built to meet current and future integration and compliance requirements. Systech’s fully integrated, cloud-based Level 4 solution seamlessly connects systems, provides supply chain transparency and simplifies regulatory compliance with low total cost of ownership, mobile flexibility and seamless exceptions management.

“This strategic partnership will provide superior end-to-end visibility and best-in-class track and trace for Praxis’s customer base,” said Sreedhar Patnala, general manager of Systech. “It is a testament to our commitment to providing comprehensive, future-proof solutions to the pharma industry.”

To learn more about Systech’s traceability platform, visit SystechOne.com/UniTrace

About Systech

Systech provides digital traceability and serialization solutions that establish essential product data, ensure digital connectivity, and enable real-time insights on the packaging line and throughout the supply chain. Its customers include 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and its solutions are deployed in hundreds of customer sites and thousands of packaging lines, protecting billions of products produced annually.

About Praxis Packaging

Praxis Packaging is a contract packaging organization for the pharmaceutical industry. Praxis specializes in primary packaging services for solid dose bottling and blistering of OTC and Rx pharmaceuticals, and secondary packaging services including high-speed labeling and cartoning, vial/syringe labeling and kitting and multiple production lines dedicated to flexible full-scale serialization/aggregation lines.