Sole-Mizo, part of the Bonafarm group and leading brand in the Hungarian dairy sector, has partnered with SIG to install a state-of-the-art SIG Midi 12 Aseptic filling machine to fill a wide range of Sole-Mizo dairy products in two of the most appreciated SIG packaging formats: SIG MidiBloc and SIG MidiFit.

This new cooperation will introduce the SIG MidiFit family pack to Hungarian consumers for the first time. Its unique shape and design stands out on supermarket shelves and offers many benefits, including drip-free pouring and easy opening and closing for vertical and horizontal storage. Both SIG MidiBloc and SIG MidiFit carton packs perfectly convey the high quality and truly special nature of Sole-Mizo products.

SIG’s filling technology offers many benefits to Sole-Mizo, combining high efficiency and flexibility in the company’s production processes. Both carton pack formats can be filled on the same SIG Midi 12 Aseptic filling machine in various volumes, from 500 ml to 1 liter, and for the many high quality Sole-Mizo products such as ESL and UHT milk.

Titus Kuk, Plant Manager at Sole-Mizo: “Our close partnership with SIG offers clear differentiation for our Mizo brand in Hungary. SIG MidiFit and SIG MidiBloc carton packs will bring a new dimension in long-life packaging to both retailers and consumers, catching the eye and representing our premium products. We will stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

SIG Midi 12 Aseptic filling machine is capable of filling 12,000 SIG MidiFit and SIG MidiBloc carton packs per hour, with a high degree of flexibility. Packaging formats, volumes, opening solutions and packaging materials can be switched at speed to maximize production capacity.

Jovana Pinter, Head of Sales South East Europe at SIG: “Our filling technology offers the unique opportunity to achieve maximum levels of flexibility for our customers, in terms of products, formats and volumes fillable on the same machine. Being able to fill different products into different packaging types on the SIG Midi 12 Aseptic filling machine means Sole-Mizo can adapt quickly to changing needs of consumers and retailers.”