Top

✕



In this story, we take a much-warranted second look at some our most compelling reporting on coding, marking and printing in recent months.

First, we take a look at a strategic partnership between Digimarc and Wipak that takes Digimarc’s recycling initiative to a whole new level.

Digimarc Recycle works by linking covert digital watermarks applied to plastic packaging with a cloud-based repository of product attributes, including packaging composition, food or non-food grade plastic, brand, SKU, and more.

By integrating Digimarc digital watermarks into Wipak printed films, this revolutionary technology overcomes the limitations of current optical sorting technologies, significantly improving the quality and quantity of recycled materials while revealing invaluable post-purchase product journey data.

Second, Inovar’s Bill Kral explains how digital printing has evolved, why some brand managers are still reluctant to switch to digital printing, and why many who have made the leap are reaping rewards.

Among its many advantages, digital printing (and the many embellishments that are now possible with digital printing) allows brand managers to quickly test-market a brand refresh and see how it pulls and how consumers react to how it looks on the shelf or in the cooler — without incurring a ton of costs.

Finally, Domino’s Ben Ginesi offers his perspective on how digital corrugated printing stacks up against flexographic and lithographic printing.

Some of the myths and misconceptions that Ginesi seeks to dispel regarding digital corrugated printing are:

Digital is more complex than traditional printing methods; Digital printing consumables are too expensive; Digital presses have a large footprint and require a specialized space; and Finding a digital press operator is difficult.

Learn more about how these companies are pushing the envelope and how coding, marking and printing play a crucial role in making packaging more sustainable, affordable and eye-catching.

Digimarc, Wipak Partner to Enhance Sustainability for Retailers and Global Brands

Courtesy of Wipak

Digimarc Corporation, a global leader in digital watermarking technologies, and Wipak, a leading provider of flexible packaging solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to help retailers and global brands embrace an eco-friendly strategy to product packaging.

By combining Digimarc digital watermarks and Wipak’s printed film technology, the companies aim to help food, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies achieve sustainability and profitability goals through innovative packaging designed to advance the fight against plastic pollution and speed the path to net zero.

“Eco-friendly packaging goes beyond being environmentally conscious. It is packaging that remains functional to minimize the environmental impact,” said Karri Koskela, Wipak's Chief Executive Officer. “Through our partnership with Digimarc, our customers not only receive packaging made from responsibly sourced materials, but they also receive packaging designed for recycling and reuse, contributing to our goal of a circular economy.”

Koskela adds, “Digimarc Recycle represents a revolution in the sortation and recycling of plastic waste, allowing companies to progress against ever-increasing stakeholder demands for action on sustainability while addressing regulatory requirements such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) in Europe.”

READ MORE

How Digital Printing Opens New Windows for Brand Managers

By Brad Addington

Packaging Strategies recently sat down with Bill Kral, Chief Commercial Officer of Inovar Packaging Group, to discuss the advantages of digital printing when it comes to providing flexibility to brand managers.

PS: What are some examples of digital printing being used to attract consumers?

BK: If you think of the “Share a Coke” campaign … a different name on every bottle of Coca-Cola. That’s an example where a very large brand used digital printing to personalize their product to attract a younger generation back to their product. By personalizing their product, they created a connection with their consumers which, I believe, resulted in over 100 million social media posts.

You are still seeing digital used today to personalize products. Simple things where brands are personalizing products for a university, sports team or a regional marketing campaign.

We are seeing it more and more, even down to the individual. Pet food, for instance. You’re now starting to see a lot of the marketing out there for personalized pet food. You can go online and enter information about your pet, and they will actually create a product that’s unique to your pet. When it shows up on your doorstep, it has your pet’s name and their picture on it. It also features information about why their product is beneficial to your pet.

PS: Why are some brand managers reluctant to switch from conventional printing processes to digital printing?

BK: Spirits, craft beer, supplements, and personal care … these are examples of product packaging where you have heavy embellishments. Foil stamping. embossing, tactile finishes, etc.

I think they would say, ‘Digital printing is very high quality, but because of the lack of embellishments it could diminish my brand.’ However, with today’s technology, we can give you everything that you do conventionally in a digital format. While some organizations have jumped into digital printing and embellishments, many are still not benefiting from this technology.

However, we are starting to see higher end brands in vertical markets like craft spirits and nutraceuticals, where moderate volumes makes it difficult to justify some embellishments, utilizing digital printing and embellishments to create premium packaging that aligns with their valuable high-end brands. 5 Star Nutrition is a perfect example of this strategy. They have incorporated digital tactile varnishes into their designs, creating a very premium package.

READ MORE

Dispelling the Myths and Misconceptions about Digital Corrugated Printing

By Ben Ginesi

Domino’s X630i digital corrugated single pass press. Courtesy of Domino

In recent years, the corrugated industry has experienced a surge in demand for short and medium runs of high impact packaging, driven by growth in sectors such as the thriving craft beer market, where new product development generates a virtually constant stream of box design variations.

As converters explore the prospect of investing in digital printing equipment to keep up with demand and drive business growth, there are often misconceptions about the economics and practicalities of running a digital printing process for corrugated packaging — viewed through the lens of the conventional technologies converters are familiar with today.

Ben Ginesi, European Sales Manager — Digital Corrugated Packaging at Domino, sets out to dispel some common misconceptions about digital corrugated printing.