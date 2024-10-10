Paboco and Blue Ocean Closures have collaborated to create the industry’s first market-ready paper bottle and fiber-based cap combination, available now and expected to reach consumers in early 2025.

Paboco, building on years of experience in the advancement and introduction of paper bottle packaging, is applying those learnings to launch a product line including the first ever available combination of paper bottles & fiber-based caps.

Following the mission of repacking the planet, Paboco consistently drives for solutions that improve on what has come before; creating lasting, impactful change that brings innovation into reality. Partnering with the company Blue Ocean Closures, who have launched a standard closure for solids and pills, the solution is immediately ready for market use.

This entire package, including cap, has a total weight of less than 16 grams, with an HDPE barrier weighing below 2 grams, adhering to Paboco’s focus on using a minimum amount of materials in manufacturing. With the bottle’s thin barrier, the combined package is as recyclable as paper packaging, which is huge step in the right direction for the company and consumer brands.

“To us at Paboco, this brings about an immediate change in the industry; here we are changing the material options of the packaging industry and keeping a focus on lightweight packaging. We have already kicked off production and expect to see these bottles in consumers' hands by early 2025. I am excited that we can offer this solution, not as a concept, but as a new packaging reality.” says Michael Michelsen, Commercial Director, Paboco.

Ola Tönnberg, CCO, BlueOcean Closures states: ”We see that the fiber-based closure is a new standard category, applicable to a range of different bottle materials. Expanding the possibilities to reduce plastics, we are very excited to also launch it on fiber bottles, through our collaboration with Paboco.”

This milestone is a continuation of Paboco’s journey of introducing paper bottles at scale by the end of 2025 and developing for future bio-based solutions.

Paboco will apply the technical and design learnings from the combination of paper bottles and caps within the Pioneer Community, a group of companies who were first in supporting paper bottles, where development continues in solving the packaging needs of a wide variety of products.

One such company working with both Paboco and Blue Ocean Closures is The Absolut Group.

”We are proud to be part of both the Paboco and Blue Ocean Closures Pioneer Communities. This launch marks an important milestone in sustainable packaging, and we look forward to learning from it as we continue our cross-industry efforts to drive sustainable innovation and expand our packaging material portfolio,” says Elin Furelid, Director Future of Packaging, The Absolut Group.

The paper bottle and cap is available to order for selected partners and exhibited at this year’s CPHI in Milan and will be exhibited at Scanpack in Gothenburg (October 22nd -25th).