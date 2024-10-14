Leading packaging solutions provider Berry Global has launched a range of clarified polypropylene (PP) bottles for healthcare applications, which offer superior sustainability and enhanced product protection compared to traditional colored PET pill bottles.

Ideal for a wide variety of products including vitamins, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, beauty supplements and OTC treatments, the new ClariPPil™ bottle has achieved a RecyClass A certification for its recyclability in countries with the appropriate recycling infrastructure in place, when combined with Berry’s PP closures.

“We believe our ClariPPil bottle provides an advanced packaging solution that will transform healthcare packaging,” said Jessica Rodriguez, Sustainability Project Manager at Berry Global.

“As well as its superior sustainability profile, the bottle offers excellent performance and quality.”

ClariPPil bottles are available in green, and light and dark amber, enabling them to meet the requirements of different product types. Custom colors can also be produced on demand.

Whereas similar packs in colored PET can pose a challenge to the recycling stream, the colored ClariPPil bottles are all widely recyclable in countries with the appropriate recycling infrastructure in place. Equally important, Berry says that its new manufacturing technology for the bottle delivers a reduction of approximately 71% in carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions compared to the traditional injection stretch blow molding process for PET bottles*.

Alongside these enhanced sustainability benefits, ClariPPil bottles also deliver up to 84% improved moisture ingress protection compared to PET, to ensure extended product integrity and effectiveness.

The bottle is available in 100, 120 and 150cc sizes and feature a universal 38mm neck for compatibility with a range of standard closures, including child-resistant options. As well as the choice of colors, the design includes a wide decoration area for individualized branding.

“ClariPPil bottles meet the demand for a sustainable packaging solution without compromising functionality, aesthetics, or barrier performance,” said Ryan Maszton, Director of Sales, Berry Global. “Equally important, our high-capacity production facilities mean we can offer companies speed of supply and fast response to help them bring products quickly to market, maximizing opportunities in growing sectors such as vitamins, minerals and supplements.”

* Internal LCA calculation. This has not been externally reviewed for compliance with ISO 14040/44