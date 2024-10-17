Globally-inspired sour gummy brand Better Sour is debuting new packaging designed by r.vH Design. The rebrand features a winking and more playful sun logo, star-shaped gummies, and further emphasis on Better Sour’s unique flavors from around the world, the brand says.

“We’re committed to our vibrant brand colors and bold flavors and the new design is meant to further communicate our core values of joy and adventure,” says Semira Nikou, co-founder and CEO.

Better Sour, whose gummies currently come in mixed-flavor bags, has also tightened its core flavor offerings. “After a year-and-a-half into retail, we’ve decided to focus on the flavors that have been most popular with our customer, honing in on now two flavors per SKU: Guava and Calamansi Lime in one bag, and Pomegranate and Apricot in the other,” shares Bella Hughes, co-founder and head of business development. “This is a strategic move as we continue to add doors and feel these flavors will more broadly resonate with consumers.”

Launched into retail in May 2023, Better Sour is founded by lifelong best friends and daughters of Iranian immigrants who were born and raised in the Hawaiian Islands, Nikou and CPG veteran Hughes.

Complementing both the rise in global flavors and heritage-rich brands across categories, as well as the growth in non-chocolate candy and gummies, Better Sour ended 2023 in around 100 retail doors. Presently it is in 1,500 stores and is in the process of a massive uptick in growth this quarter with a bevy of new retail wins in Natural and MULO, including earning permanent placement in Sprouts nationally and rolling out chain-wide this month.

Additional retail wins include growing into 200 Albertsons banners including Pavilions, Vons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Shaws, and Star Market chains, as well as expanding into select H-E-B and Hy-Vee doors, Fresh Thyme, WH Smith, 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi, and Stop & Shop, among others.

Hughes notes: “Our end of 2024 door count will be around 3,000 doors across the country, and what we’ve consistently seen and been told by our retail partners is that we’ve been driving incremental growth to the category and bringing new customers to the set, which is of course, the goal as a new brand; we’re really here to be valuable partners to our retail partners.”

Other key new highlights for Better Sour’s new packaging include the new tagline “Taste the World,” a nod to the brand's celebration of sour fruit flavors from around the world, including those of the founders' heritage.