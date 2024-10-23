STōK Cold Brew Coffee, a leader in the multi-serve Ready to Drink coffee category, is entering bold new territory with the launch of new STōK Cold Brew Energy. This latest offering packs a powerful mix of smooth, quality coffee, focus-boosting caffeine plus B-vitamins, ginseng and guarana into a single can to give you an extra kick when you need it most. STōK Cold Brew Energy is perfect to have on hand when focus is lagging, "to-do" lists beckon, and your inbox simply won't stop pinging.

STōK Cold Brew Energy is an energy coffee. That means it's still packed with the bold, smooth taste you've come to expect from STōK Cold Brew, supplemented with 195mg of caffeine and a trio of B-vitamins, ginseng, and guarana.

With STōK Cold Brew Energy, you have three delicious varieties to choose from: Mocha Cream, Vanilla Cream, and Caramel Cream. Regardless of your personal preference, every sip is sweet, creamy bold and cold… only with that added kick to help you power through the day.

"Keeping a close watch on how coffee trends are changing, we're thrilled to bring STōK Cold Brew Energy to the boldest coffee drinkers out there – delivering the coffee-forward flavor our brand fans love, with a boost of caffeine," said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready to Drink Beverages at Danone North America. "STōK fans have long loved enjoying our multi-serve format at home, but we also know that their lives are busy, and they are constantly on the go. Each can of the latest and greatest from STōK is packed with smooth flavors and 195mg of caffeine to help support their focus — wherever their day takes them."

STōK Cold Brew Energy is now available in 11oz cans at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores and will be rolling out at additional retailers nationwide in 2025. Use the store locator to find STōK Cold Brew Energy near you: stokbrew.com/where-to-buy.