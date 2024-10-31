Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, the brand dedicated to elevating performance with superior, 9x purified alkaline water in eco-friendly packaging, is launching reimagined packaging that highlights the brand’s core value of elevated performance. The new look retains the brand’s signature blue, but features a sporty new logo, crisp fonts and a clearer call out to their sustainable packaging. Now landing on shelves nationwide at top retailers, including Walmart, 15 Kroger divisions, CVS, and many more, Perfect Hydration’s sleek new look is recharging professional athletes and weekend warriors alike.

Reflective of the brand’s desire to inspire people to stay active and healthy, the new logo and design feel modern, clean and energized. With an impressive team of athlete ambassadors at the top of their games, including 3x champion wide receiver and sports personality, Julian Edelman, Olympic surfer Luana Silva, X Games medalist Clive Dixon, and soccer star Paul Arriola, Perfect Hydration is fueling stars and millions of everyday athletes.

Across the country, Perfect Hydration is the top performer in growth across all bottled water brands. With the highest growth rate year-over-year in the water category, Perfect Hydration is poised for continued expansion, entering more homes with the fresh packaging design.

"As we look to close out an epic year of growth and distribution expansion, we couldn’t be more excited to roll out our new packaging," said Jared Smith, EVP, Commercial & Business Development for Perfect Hydration. "Our redesign truly encompasses Perfect Hydration’s values in aesthetic packaging. Whether consumers are looking for a hydrating sip after a marathon or just a busy day, Perfect Hydration encourages them to play harder."

All Perfect Hydration products now feature the new look, including the increasingly popular 1-gallon bottles and the new, resealable 16 oz. aluminum bottles. With a proven commitment to sustainability, Perfect Hydration is pioneering change as the first alkaline water brand to produce a full portfolio of rPET recycled plastic bottles alongside aluminum packaging options. Leading the charge toward more sustainability in the category, the gallon, 1 liter, 1.5 liter and 20 oz. bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled, BPA-free, rPET-1 plastic, which is fully recyclable in 100% of the US municipal recycling systems. The brand’s 16.9 oz. can and new 16 oz. bottle are made of infinitely recyclable aluminum.

Playing off the Perfect Hydration name as well as the marker of alkaline water, the "pH" logo stands out as a distinct feature on each bottle, easy to spot on any store shelf. The crisp and domestically-sourced alkaline water features electrolytes for taste, as well as an impressive 9.5+ pH level. The water’s alkalinity, purity, refreshing taste and new look combine to make Perfect Hydration the best water option for active people.

Perfect Hydration is available in-store and online at retailers including Walmart, Kroger, CVS, ShopRite, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, Jewel Osco, select 7-Elevens, Amazon, and many more. For more information about Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, please visit https://perfect-hydration.com/.