As the season of gift giving approaches, and shoppers search for the best products to share with their loved ones, small businesses have the opportunity to elevate the experience with custom and decorative holiday packaging.

Packaging is so much more than just a box, bag or pretty paper; it’s a tone-setting touchpoint that leaves a lasting impression. And when it comes to holiday packaging, what’s on the outside should be just as special as what’s on the inside. Investing in these small yet thoughtfully crafted details could be the key differentiator that allows your authentic brand and personality to shine through.

For many small businesses on a budget, reflecting your brand through packaging doesn’t have to mean a big spend or new, seasonal designs. With a bit of creativity and a personal touch, you can transform ordinary packaging into something festive and unique—creating a memorable experience for longstanding and first-time customers alike.

Upgrade Your Holiday Packaging with New Ideas

Building customer loyalty often means going the extra mile, and your packaging is no exception. In fact, unique packaging designs can leave customers cherishing the presentation just as much as the product.

If you’re unsure where to start, consider these tips:

Refresh Your Look with Unique Wrapping Paper: Using festive or brand-aligned wrapping paper adds a unique holiday touch that makes orders feel extra special. Whether you stick with the traditional holiday reds and greens, go for a monochrome all-white or metallic moment, or even choose an earthy, neutral color, your paper choice will give customers a preview of your brand’s style before they even open the box.

Make a Statement with Branded Boxes and Mailers: Investing in custom-branded mailers can create a one-of-a-kind unboxing experience. No matter how you decide to customize the box – simple on the outside and colorful on the inside, holiday patterned, etc. – a seasonal display has the potential to elevate both the product and your brand and leave a memorable moment in the hearts of your customers.

Opt for Practical and Stylish Custom Bags: Custom paper bags with a logo or holiday graphic are an easy way to spread seasonal cheer without going overboard. The simplicity of a plain white or brown kraft paper bag is that it can work with any color scheme or can even be spruced up with stickers, hang tags, or even a small ornament.

Add Flair with Custom Tape and Return Labels: If your business ships orders, then branded shipping materials are a must to make all packages cohesive, professional, and stand out amongst the doorstep full of boxes. The outside of the shipping box is the first thing customers see, so use this opportunity to invest in quality custom tape and return labels that will add polish to any package.

Marketing Strategies to Elevate Existing Packaging

If purchasing seasonal packaging or accessories just for the holiday season isn’t feasible, there are still effective ways to stand out by just enhancing the packaging you already have in your stockroom. With a few simple updates or a meaningful sentiment from the heart, you can turn your basic packaging into the festive wrapping customers can’t wait to open up. Some easy yet creative ideas include:

Enhance Your Packages with Ribbon and Twine: A simple way to spruce up your basic wrapping is by complementing it with a few decorative details or accessories. Adding ribbon and twine will work with any color combination and will elevate your product’s wrapping with one easy step.

Offer Complimentary Gift Wrapping: Make the holiday experience easier for your customers by offering the much-appreciated service of gift wrapping. This gesture will not only save shoppers time and bring a sense of ease to the hectic holiday season, but will also serve as a key differentiator that customers will remember you for their next gift-giving occasion.

Include a Postcard as a Holiday Thank-You: You know how important each and every purchase is to your small business, so this year let shoppers know how appreciated they are by slipping in a handwritten or printed note into your product packaging. If a note isn't your style, a special offer to inspire repeat purchases or a design so pretty they'll want to put it on display are other impactful ways to utilize postcards.

Add a Personalized Touch with a Note or Brand Story: The unique stories behind small businesses are often enough to pull at customer heartstrings and inspire them to come back for more. When wrapping an order, think about including branded stickers, an informational brochure or postcard to encourage customers to learn more about you – and your story.

As a small business, every order tells a story. By adding thoughtful details to your holiday packaging, you transform a simple purchase into a memorable experience, reminding customers why they chose you. Whether working with a budget or creatively using existing materials, let this holiday packaging leave an impression they’ll carry into the new year.



