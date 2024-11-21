✕

Packaging isn't just about putting products in a box.

It's a key component of your operations that touches every part of the supply chain. From logistics efficiency and customer satisfaction to sustainability and safety, packaging plays a pivotal business role that goes far beyond its primary function.

And, because packaging is vital to so many aspects of daily business operations, change … can be intimidating. Plus, the dangerous goods (DG) / hazardous materials (hazmat) industry hasn’t exactly been known to be early adopters when it comes to packaging innovations that truly make a difference.

That isn’t to say DG companies don’t both want and need innovation. New hazardous goods continue to enter the supply chain, regulations continue to evolve, and customer expectations and demands continue to grow. Organizations need packaging that addresses those needs, among others.

Fortunately, innovative DG packaging solutions are available that improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability throughout the supply chain.

Barriers to Progress: Overcoming Innovation Challenges

While more innovative packaging has been needed in the hazmat industry for years, several hurdles have kept it static.

DGeo’s Obexion AG containers, powered by AkkuGrain®, provide safe, reliable, reusable lithium battery transport and storage. Courtesy of DGeo

Market Trends and Demands Fueling the Adoption of Modern DG Packaging

Despite longstanding barriers, significant advancements in DG packaging have emerged to overcome them.

A convergence of market trends, business needs, and material advancements have driven the development of innovative hazmat solutions. These advancements include:

DGeo’s Capsuloc reusable, plastic shipping container provides a more efficient and sustainable way to ship hazardous materials than the traditional metal 'paint can.' Courtesy of DGeo

Using Packaging to Modernize Your DG Supply Chain

Integrating modern hazmat packaging into your operations presents significant opportunities for businesses. To embark on this path toward innovation, start by auditing your current practices to pinpoint areas where changes are needed. Focus on aspects like efficiency, safety, compliance, and sustainability to identify improvement opportunities.

For this process to be effective, it’s essential to collaborate with an experienced hazmat shipping partner who can provide expert guidance tailored to your business objectives.

Your DG partner should understand the complexities of hazmat shipping and recognize how new packaging can impact your operations and finances. A true strategic partner won’t just offer a solution and move on; they will provide ongoing training and support to ensure a seamless transition (including internal change management), maintaining compliance and confidence at every step.