J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines has announced a new brand identity and packaging of its pioneering alcohol-removed wine brand, ARIEL Vineyards. With a legacy that dates back to 1985, ARIEL Vineyards' refreshed brand reaffirms its leadership in the growing non-alcoholic beverage category, appealing to a broader audience of modern consumers seeking premium Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon wines without the alcohol.

Named after the ethereal spirit in Shakespeare's The Tempest, the new label for ARIEL Vineyards showcases a light and airy design with botanical illustrations that evoke a sense of wellness, balance, and whimsy. With a lightweight bottle and updated screwcap closure, ARIEL Vineyards' new look is both stylish and sustainable—perfectly aligned with today's conscious consumer and part of J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines' larger commitment to sustainability across all its operations. A QR code on the back of each bottle invites consumers to dive deeper into ARIEL Vineyards' storied history combining innovation with vineyard-driven, traditional methods to produce the first truly premium alcohol-removed wine.

At the heart of ARIEL Vineyards' winemaking process is reverse osmosis, a patented technique created by J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. This process allows the wine to retain its natural flavors while gently removing the alcohol, offering a sophisticated experience that mirrors traditional wines.

"ARIEL Vineyards was born out of a need for quality non-alcoholic wine options, which were nearly impossible to find in the 1980s," said Jerry Lohr, Founder of J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. "Leveraging our expertise in crafting some of the finest Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay from Paso Robles and Monterey County's Arroyo Seco, we developed a patented process that delivers a premium wine experience without the alcohol. We're incredibly proud of ARIEL Vineyards' pioneering role in the alcohol-removed wine category. With this refreshed branding, we're excited to reach a new generation of consumers who want non-alcoholic choices without compromising on quality."

The non-alcoholic beverage category has seen a significant rise in recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences. According to industry data from the International Wine & Spirits Record (IWSR), non-alcoholic beverages are the third-largest growing category in the U.S., with sales increasing by 20% from 2021 to 2022. Furthermore, studies show that Gen Z is drinking 20% less alcohol than previous generations at their age.

ARIEL Vineyards produces both a Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay sourced from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines' more than 4,000 acres of Certified California Sustainable estate vineyards across the Central Coast. Crafted under the expert guidance of VP of Winemaking, Steve Peck, ARIEL wines are made with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship found in all of J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines' award-winning wines.

ARIEL Cabernet Sauvignon offers flavors of black currants, cherries, blueberries and chocolate, with soft tannins and a dry finish, complemented by a hint of oak from the aging process. ARIEL Chardonnay, with its tropical fruit character and subtle oak, has a distinctive combination of buttery apple and butterscotch flavors, combined with a toasty French oak bouquet. Both wines are gluten-free and approximately half the calories compared to an eight ounce glass of traditional wine.

ARIEL Vineyards is distributed nationally and internationally. The refreshed packaging will roll out to retailers, restaurants, and online at https://www.jlohr.com/arielvineyards starting in the first quarter of 2025.