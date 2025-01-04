Microplastics, the tiny plastic particles resulting from the breakdown of larger plastic items, are increasingly being detected across the environment—including in our food and beverages. Their pervasive presence raises growing concerns about potential impacts on human health, as microplastics can carry harmful chemicals and penetrate biological systems, according to Harvard Medicine. While research is still uncovering the long-term effects, early studies show the presence of microplastics in our systems causes inflammation, cellular damage and other serious health risks. Efforts to address the issue range from reducing plastic usage to improving waste management and establishing global regulations.

Microplastics In Our Food & Drink

According to Delish magazine’s article, “No Matter What You Eat, You're Probably Eating Plastic,” microplastics are in almost everything we eat and drink. The article shares that seafood, table salt and bottled water are the most commonly affected, and that any highly processed and packaged food also has significant levels of microplastics. The contamination occurs primarily because of environmental pollution, where microplastics from larger plastic waste break down and infiltrate natural ecosystems. These particles then enter the food chain, impacting various food sources.

Programs and Regulations to Battle Microplastics

Around the world, some regulatory bodies are taking note of microplastics and trying to take some preliminary steps and establish rules to help control them in some of our food and beverage products. Some of these actions include:

California Microplastics in Drinking Water: California's State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) was the first governing body in the world to require testing and monitoring of microplastics in drinking water to better understand and then regulate the presence of these pollutants. So far the findings have been alarming to public health officials, and microplastic monitoring and reporting obligations on regulated businesses are in the works.

France Plastic Ban: France banned plastic packaging for produce, along with guidelines holding producers responsible for waste management. They are also in the process of banning plastic tea bags and other plastic wrapped products to further reduce exposure to microplastics (and address environmental concerns at the same time).

United Nations' Global Plastics Treaty: The Global Plastics Treaty is currently under negotiation and will regulate plastic pollution, including microplastics, by addressing the entire plastic lifecycle. It seeks to limit plastic production, promote sustainable design practices, and reduce pollution—tackling microplastics and broader waste challenges comprehensively.

Since regulations are moving slowly, it is important that both consumers and businesses take their own steps toward solving this issue.

What Shoppers Can Do

Given the ubiquity of microplastics, completely avoiding exposure is challenging. According to Harvard Medicine, individuals can take steps to reduce their intake, such as minimizing the use of plastic containers (especially when heating food) and choosing fresh, unprocessed foods over packaged options. Supporting the policies and practices that reduce plastic pollution can contribute to broader efforts to address this environmental and public health concern. Additionally, letting your favorite brands know your preferences can be helpful in turning the dial on reducing microplastics.

What Food & Beverage Brands Can Do

It isn’t an impossible dream to lower your brand’s microplastic footprint; there are practical ways to reduce impact while still achieving business objectives—and keeping customers happy. Forbes magazine suggests replacing traditional plastic packaging with sustainable materials like recycled cardboard which not only cuts down on plastic usage but also appeals to environmentally conscious consumers. Companies can work to phase out single-use plastics in their packaging, as well as take a look at reducing the amount of plastic waste generated during production.

How Market Research Can Help

Implementing these types of changes to reduce microplastics requires a deep understanding of what your customers value and are willing to accept. This is where market research becomes a critical tool. By conducting studies that explore consumer attitudes and preferences around sustainable packaging and pack changes, brands can make informed decisions that balance environmental impact with customer satisfaction. The insights uncovered can identify potential barriers to acceptance—such as concerns about product freshness, durability or price increases—before or during the change launch.

Market research approaches like message testing can also guide how to communicate these changes to customers. Clear, compelling messaging that highlights the environmental benefits and aligns with your brand’s values can help maintain trust and loyalty—and navigate the regulatory shifts. Through understanding customer priorities, market research can help food and beverage brands reduce their microplastic footprint without compromising consumer relationships or business objectives.



