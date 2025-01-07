DGeo, the new DG Solutions Division at Labelmaster, announced that it has partnered with Lifoam Industries, LLC (Lifoam), a subsidiary of Altor Solutions, Inc., to offer eco-friendly packaging solutions designed to store and move temperature-controlled goods safely and compliantly. Lifoam’s BioEPS (formerly known as EVG) packaging provides an alternative to traditional expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam that will degrade in a bioreactive landfill without sacrificing convenience and performance.

Traditional EPS foam, typically found in coolers or as an impact barrier, is not biodegradable and takes hundreds of years to decompose. BioEPS packaging, however, uses a bio-based additive that allows the material to break down in a bioreactive landfill by an average of 92 percent over 4 years without leaving behind microplastics.

“The tens of millions of traditional EPS foam products used annually are not sustainable and conflict with many green initiatives,” said John Glaser, director, packaging development, DGeo. “Adding BioEPS packaging to our product portfolio allows us to provide an environmentally-friendly replacement to traditional EPS that delivers the same quality and function for a comparable price.”

BioEPS packaging can be used for temperature control, impact protection, void fill and any other application where the traditional EPS product is in practice today, providing a simple, tangible way for organizations to support their sustainability goals. BioEPSpackaging can be recycled where EPS is accepted, without adjusting routine—eliminating the need for sorting or separating.

Scott Dyvig, senior director, new business development, Lifoam, added, “EPS has been a mainstay in cold chain and protective packaging for many years due to its high performance in thermal and physical applications and proven to be a challenge to replace, even in the face of a heightened scientific and cultural awareness around its environmental impact. By utilizing BioEPS packaging, companies and consumers can get all the benefits of traditional EPS with a better end-of-life story.”

In stock and ready to ship, trials and testing are available upon request so companies can see firsthand how these products can make operations more environmentally responsible without sacrificing convenience or performance. Custom applications, proprietary designs and replacements for existing EPS products are also available.

To learn more about EVG packaging or DGeo’s full portfolio of packaging solutions, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/dgeo.