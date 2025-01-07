Pharmaworks, a ProMach product brand, announces the appointment of Jim Hahn to the position of Director of Sales. Hahn is responsible for leading the team that brings Pharmaworks' blister machines and other packaging systems to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, animal health, medical device and consumer goods manufacturers and contract packers around the world.

“Pharmaworks is continuing to build momentum as we strengthen our leadership position through increased R&D investment and expansion into new markets,” said Nathan Allen, Vice President and General Manager at Pharmaworks. “Jim's extensive pharma industry experience, accomplished sales background and proven track record mentoring teams make him uniquely qualified to transform our commercial organization into a well-oiled machine and support our customers in today’s fast-paced environment.”

Hahn brings 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical equipment sales. Most recently, he was Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Thomas Processing. He holds a bachelor's degree in production operations management from Western Illinois University.

“I'm thrilled to join Pharmaworks and further accelerate the company’s impressive growth trajectory. With our robust product portfolio and focus on addressing developing applications like medical devices, we’re ready to help customers optimize their packaging operations and meet evolving market demands,” said Hahn. “Central to our success is how closely we collaborate with manufacturers and contract packers to design tomorrow's packaging solutions. This forward-thinking approach, backed by a talented team and great aftermarket service, creates a culture where innovation thrives.”