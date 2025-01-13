Rychiger, a leading innovator in packaging automation, is set to present its advanced technology at PackExpo Southeast 2025. As a key player in the packaging sector, Rychiger (formerly Nuspark Inc.) is excited to participate in the very first PackExpo Southeast event that allows professionals to discover the latest advancements in packaging automation. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Rychiger’s primary, secondary, and tertiary machinery solutions through engaging video presentations and in-depth discussions with the team.

Event Details:

PackExpo Southeast

March 10th – 12th, 2025

Georgia World Congress Center

285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA

Booth #1727

Rychiger invites attendees to visit Booth #1727 for a dynamic experience showcasing the company’s innovative packaging automation solutions. Through detailed videos and expert discussions, the Rychiger team will highlight solutions tailored to the needs of the modern packaging industry and explore collaborative opportunities with potential customers and partners.

"At Rychiger, our mission is to push the boundaries of packaging automation. PackExpo Southeast provides an ideal stage for us to engage with industry professionals, demonstrate the future of packaging, and create lasting partnerships," said Alex Bialler, Head of Sales at Rychiger Canada.

Key Highlights:

View videos showcasing Rychiger’s full portfolio of primary, secondary, and tertiary machinery solutions

Engage with Rychiger’s team of experts to discuss your packaging challenges and opportunities

Gain insights into the latest advancements in packaging automation

Rychiger is excited to connect with attendees at PackExpo Southeast 2025 and demonstrate how its packaging automation solutions can contribute to greater efficiency and success. The company invites all attendees to stop by Booth 1727 to explore the future of packaging automation.

For more information about Rychiger and its packaging automation solutions, please visit www.rychiger.com.