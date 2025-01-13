With operations throughout Europe and across the globe, Cyklop continues to grow and seek opportunities to support more customers in the packaging and coding segments by expanding in Oslo, Norway. Founded in 1912, Cyklop is now operating in 27 countries – 12 of them being in Europe.

Roberto Salemme, chief executive officer of Cyklop, commented, “The opening of Cyklop Norway represents a strategic step in strengthening our presence in the European market. Having a dedicated local team and an extensive product portfolio enables Cyklop to effectively deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers in Norway.”

Cyklop Norway’s country manager Chris Svanemy, added, “We are proud to have a strong and experienced team dedicated to achieving the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves. Being part of the Cyklop family and working with such a powerful brand is truly rewarding. Our products are renowned for their exceptional quality, and we are committed to leveraging our entire portfolio to benefit our customers.”

“Northern Europe is an important geography for Cyklop, with many businesses that do and can benefit from Cyklop’s products and solutions. We have packaging experts that are able to make a real positive impact for our customers, and expanding into Norway is a big part of that,” said Kim Högkvist, Finland & Sweden country manager.

About Cyklop

Cyklop is a global leader in comprehensive packaging solutions that is committed to ensuring the efficient and reliable protection of goods and packages across many industries. Established in 1912 and headquartered in The Netherlands, Cyklop is recognized as a trusted partner that delivers innovative solutions to help customers increase profitability and reduce risks. The company employs more than 1,200 people in 27 countries.

Cyklop’s product portfolio consists of machines for coding and marking, case erecting and taping, bundling, wrapping, and strapping. In addition to equipment are the corresponding consumables including ink manufacturing happening on three continents.

Cyklop is deeply committed to sustainability initiatives that focus on reducing energy usage and reusing and recycling plastics. By integrating sustainability practices into its operations, Cyklop empowers its customers to minimize material usage and embrace eco-friendly practices.

For more information, please visit: www.cyklop.com and www.cyklop.no.