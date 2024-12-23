LEIBINGER, a global leader in coding and marking technology, is focusing on Brazil with key initiatives to improve service delivery and meet the demands of local industries.

By working with established distributors, leveraging a dedicated local team, and housing inventory in-country, LEIBINGER is enabling businesses to streamline operations, reduce downtime, and stay competitive in Brazil’s dynamic market.

Expanding Local Reach to Support Growth

To better serve Brazil’s industrial markets, LEIBINGER has enhanced its local presence with key initiatives, including partnerships with established distributors such as Qualijet in the Southeast and Norvac in the Northeast. These collaborations ensure comprehensive coverage for industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, while also improving access to LEIBINGER’s solutions across the country.

By housing inventory locally, LEIBINGER further strengthens its ability to respond quickly to customer needs, reducing delivery times and ensuring the availability of products and spare parts. This localized approach emphasizes LEIBINGER’s commitment to meeting the specific challenges of Brazilian businesses.

"Our mission extends beyond mere expansion; it's about shaping a future where every package embodies precision and reliability,” said Cesar Denadai Rugero, LEIBINGER's dedicated Business Development & Channel Manager for South America. “We are deeply committed to empowering Brazilian businesses with tailored, world-class solutions that meet their unique needs, while ensuring unparalleled support and service for our customers, both regionally and globally."

Enhancing Regional Collaboration with Key Partners

Qualijet, headquartered in São Paulo, has been distributing LEIBINGER products for over 15 years. With extensive experience in coding and marking technologies, Qualijet serves a wide range of industries with reliable and effective solutions.

“Qualijet offers the best and most reliable solutions for product marking and coding in the Brazilian market, and we have been distributors of LEIBINGER for over 15 years. This partnership ensures that businesses in Brazil can continue to rely on proven technology backed by strong local expertise and support,” said Alberto Muro, CEO of Qualijet.

Norvac, LEIBINGER’s newest partner in the country, brings significant expertise in coding and marking for the Northeast region, focusing on industries such as food and beverage and industrial manufacturing. Their deep understanding of the local market and established customer relationships strengthen LEIBINGER’s position in the region.

“It is an honor for Norvac to distribute LEIBINGER products to customers in the Northeast region of Brazil. LEIBINGER’s advanced technology enhances our portfolio, and we are confident that this partnership will help our customers achieve greater productivity and reliability,” said Ricardo Campos, CEO of Norvac.

Opportunities to Join LEIBINGER’s Expanding Network

LEIBINGER’s commitment to growth in Brazil extends beyond its current network. The company is actively seeking additional distribution partners to strengthen its reach and better serve regional markets. LEIBINGER is particularly interested in partnering with companies that have strong local expertise, established customer relationships, and a deep understanding of industrial sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, wire and cable, and manufacturing.

By collaborating with LEIBINGER, partners gain access to industry-leading CIJ technology, including a diverse portfolio of solutions tailored to various applications and production environments. This collaboration ensures not only advanced technical support but also the opportunity to represent a globally recognized brand that has been honored with the German Innovation Award and the Innovator of the Year title for its groundbreaking solutions.



