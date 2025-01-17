Duni Group continues to drive change in the packaging industry. The company was recently awarded the "Product of the Year" prize by distributor Norgesgruppen for its innovative range without added PFAS, which had previously also been recognized globally with a WorldStar Packaging Award. This acknowledgment reinforces Duni Group’s role as a leading player in sustainable packaging solutions.

Retailer Norgesgruppen and KLD Days

Norgesgruppen, one of Norway’s largest retail chains, annually gathers suppliers, customers, and partners during its "Customer and Supplier Days" (KLD Days). This event serves as a platform for sharing experiences and highlighting the most outstanding products and players in the industry. During this year’s KLD Days, Duni Group was honored for its No Added PFAS range, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in packaging solutions.

Phasing Out Packaging with PFAS

PFAS historically have been used in packaging to prevent grease and liquid from penetrating the material. However, as awareness of the risks associated with these chemicals grew, Duni Group decided to rethink its approach. In 2023, the company made the decision to phase out the production of packaging with added PFAS.

“When we saw how significant this issue was becoming, we realized that we had both the opportunity and the responsibility to reduce the use of PFAS. We wanted to help our customers do the same. This led us to the decision to develop products that are both functional and more gentle to the environment, humanity, and the planet,” says Nicklas Lauwell, Head of Food Packaging Solutions at Duni Group.

From PFAS-Free to No Added PFAS – A Deliberate Distinction

Duni Group uses the term "No Added PFAS" to ensure clear communication with customers. Since it is not possible to completely eliminate PFAS from the environment, the company aims to avoid giving the impression that their products are entirely free of chemical traces.

“We do not add PFAS during production, but we want to be transparent about the fact that it is not possible to eliminate all traces of these chemicals entirely,” Lauwell explains.

Lauwell is confident that more companies will follow Duni Group’s example. The company has demonstrated that it is possible to create packaging that is both functional and sustainable.

"As a company, we have taken a significant step forward, but at the same time, we see this as just the beginning of the transformation within the industry. Our work on sustainable solutions that handle and protect food will continue. We want to lead the way and inspire other players to also take responsibility. Together, we can create a more sustainable future for the packaging industry," Lauwell concludes.

Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni, BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets.



