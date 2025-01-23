✕

Converters Expo South, an annual event from The Packaging Group at BNP Media, will take place on February 19, 2025, at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is located just under two hours from Charlotte, North Carolina, and just over two hours from Atlanta, Georgia, putting it squarely in the center of the active converting and packaging corridor in the Southeast U.S.

Now in its seventh year, Converters Expo South is a one-day expo that unites converters of paper, film, plastics, and nonwovens with industry buyers, specialists, and suppliers. Attracting material converters and manufacturers across the Southeast's impressive array of industries, the event is expected to bring in over 100 exhibitors and more than 500 attendees.

Participants in 2024’s Converters Expo South event. Courtesy of The Packaging Group, BNP Media

The Converters Expo South show floor will offer opportunities for education, along with myriad opportunities to make connections with industry peers and potential business partners. Find new manufacturing and production partners, check out the latest converting technology and equipment, network with likeminded professionals, and more.

“Converters Expo South is a regional extension of the thriving Converters Expo event,” said Douglas J. Peckenpaugh, publisher, The Packaging Group, BNP Media. “This intimate event helps converters and CPG manufacturers find the solutions they need to help drive their business forward.”

Converters Expo South provides an accessible format to connect with vendors and service providers across the materials conversion industry. Converters Expo South will be the place for attendees across the converting industry to check out testing and prototyping equipment, meet with producers of disposables, and learn the latest in printing and packaging.

While connections are a huge part of Converters Expo South, the event is more than just an expo. Join representatives from leading companies to learn the latest in the converting industry through our new “State of Converting” panel discussion, and find solutions to operational challenges in the Vendor Education Sessions.

About The Packaging Group

The Packaging Group from BNP Media consists of the Packaging Strategies and Flexible Packaging media brands, along with three in-person events, Converters Expo, Converters Expo South, and Global Pouch Forum. The Packaging Group identifies and analyzes the trends, solutions, and innovations for consumer packaged goods processors and converters responsible for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, and medical packaging, along with non-packaging materials conversion for medical devices, energy, aerospace, and construction, among other markets. Since 1983, The Packaging Group has delivered timely, objective news and analysis to the world’s packaging and converting leaders.