AIPIA Launches New Initiative to Advance Consumer Engagement in Packaging

The AIPIA, Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association, recently announced the launch of the Interactive Brand Packaging Network (IBPN), a pioneering new initiative to establish packaging as a recognized media and consumer engagement channel. The IBPN aims to create an industry-wide ecosystem that elevates packaging from purely a product container into a strategic media asset for brands.

The IBPN launches with a dedicated stream at the upcoming AIPIA & AWA World Congress in Amsterdam from June 23-24, 2025, headlined by Patrick Collister, former Executive Creative Director of Ogilvy & Mather and a pioneering force in digital innovation.

The aim of this new working group, within AIPIA, is to serve as an authoritative body for establishing measurement standards, best practices and developing return-on-investment (ROI) frameworks that enable brands to effectively utilize connected packaging within media and marketing strategies.

“The Interactive Brand Packaging Network represents the next step in AIPIA's mission to advance intelligent packaging,” said Eef de Ferrante, founder and Managing Director of AIPIA. “As traditional media channels fragment, packaging remains the most direct and reliable way to reach consumers. This new working group will help establish the frameworks and standards needed to fully realize packaging's potential as a media channel.”

The initiative’s launch at the Congress will be organized by two prominent industry figures, Jenny Stanley, Managing Director at Appetite Creative and author of the recently published 'Connected Packaging: The Game Changing Marketing Tool', and Paul Simonet, founder of Experience is Everything. Their combined expertise in connected experiences and brand engagement, alongside AIPIA’s ecosystem and established network, sets a strong foundation for IBPN's mission to transform packaging into a compelling media channel for advertisers.

“Packaging has evolved from a passive container into an active consumer engagement platform,” said Jenny Stanley. “This initiative represents a crucial step in establishing packaging as a measurable media channel.”

“We're seeing a fundamental shift in how brands need to connect with consumers," added Paul Simonet. “Interactive packaging provides the physical touchpoint that digital channels simply cannot match.”

In addition, the AIPIA & AWA World Congress program will feature expert speakers and case studies from leading brands and technology providers, including AB InBev and GS1, showcasing how interactive packaging can address critical marketing challenges while driving sustainable innovation.

In recognition of excellence in the field, the network will present an inaugural IBPN Innovation Recognition Award at the Congress, celebrating breakthrough achievements in interactive packaging.

For more information about being part of the Interactive Brand Packaging Network or attending the upcoming sessions and AIPIA & AWA World Congress, please visit https://www.aipia.info/.