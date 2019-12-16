Toni & Guy Hair Care Range Incorporates Premium Brand Design

Toni & Guy worked with PB Creative to create a new, premium design that will roll out across its hair wash & care and styling ranges.

The agency has been working with the brand for the past five years and was responsible for creating the new Toni & Guy masterbrand ‘lock up’ by championing the ampersand and using it as a key asset that represented the brand’s bold personality.

Following the success of the masterbrand launch, the brand team at Unilever briefed PB to develop new packaging designs to appeal to a more ‘grown up’ and aspirational group of consumers who relate closely to the brand’s salon heritage and want reassurance that they are purchasing a genuine salon brand product.

PB Creative has leveraged this salon heritage by dialing up premium and care cues and calling out the brand’s ‘50 years of salon expertise’ at the top of the pack. The ampersand is retained as a significant brand equity and luxurious brush strokes in contrasting colors and gold introduce different variants in the range.