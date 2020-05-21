Budweiser Commemorates Memorial Day with Limited Edition Design

Memorial Day Weekend is looking different this year, so Budweiser thought your beer should too. The brand has unveiled the new, patriotic-themed family pack of products with red, white and blue camo-designed cans and large packs honoring the five branches of the United States Military.

Budweiser Patriotic Cans are available now for a limited time, May 25 – July 4. Budweiser patriotic cans and large packs are available in 24 and 30 packs of 12 oz. cans, as well as 25 oz. single cans. Each can highlights custom icons honoring those who serve in the armed forces.

With each large pack sold, Budweiser will donate $1 to Folds of Honor to fund scholarships for military members and their families (up to $75,000).

As well, leading into Memorial Day Weekend, Budweiser is preparing to release the next action it will take in its One Team initiative, this time directly related to military families, with more to come May 22, 2020.