Available on Memorial Day weekend - the unofficial start of summer - Budweiser’s three new limited-edition cans celebrate American freedom and the start of a historic summer, featuring a red, white and blue design emblazoned with stars and stripes.

“This season, we are looking forward to being at the center of quintessential summer moments, from family reunions to baseball games, and celebrating getting closer to normalcy,” said Renaldo Chapman, VP, Marketing at Budweiser. “With the launch of the patriotic cans, Budweiser will be there as friends and families create new and much-missed memories together and enjoy summer moments both big and small, all while supporting Folds of Honor. We are proud to continue working with this monumental organization to further support our military community.”

In honor of Memorial Day, $1 from every case of patriotic cans sold from May 31 through July 4 will benefit Budweiser’s long-standing partner Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service-members (up to $75,000).

As a brand who has supported the military for over 100 years, Budweiser is continuing its decade long partnership with Folds of Honor, having donated $18 million, equating to over 3,600 scholarships for military dependents served by Folds of Honor, to date.

In addition to the product launch, Budweiser will debut its new national summer commercials celebrating America and summer moments featuring the patriotic cans across TV, digital and social. Budweiser will also debut America-inspired merchandise collaborations, social giveaways and other activations all summer long, through Labor Day.

“We are once again grateful to Budweiser for helping to provide academic scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Budweiser is committed to assisting those individuals that deserve and need our help. Memorial Day weekend also celebrates Patriot Golf Days, the largest nationwide grass roots golf fundraisers that aids students and veterans. This patriotic themed campaign is the perfect complement to that celebration.” Budweiser’s collectible patriotic cans and large packs are now available for a limited time, through August 9, in 12, 18, 20, 24, 30 and 36 packs of 12oz cans.