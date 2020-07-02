Planters Mascot Mr. Peanut Redesigned as Baby Nut

Baby Nut, the cute newborn version of Planters’ classic mascot Mr. Peanut who made his debut at the Super Bowl this year, will appear on Planters packaging. On the packaging, a wide-eyed Baby Nut clutches a peanut with an awestruck look on his face. The tagline reads: “That’s one cute nut!”

Baby Nut came to life during Planters’ Super Bowl spot after a pregame ad showed the original Mr. Peanut dying in a nutmobile accident to save pals Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. At Mr. Peanut’s funeral, a tear from the Kool-Aid Man landed on the plot, sprouting a peanut plant that brought Mr. Peanut back to life as Baby Nut.

Since his resurrection, Baby Nut has been reading stories to kids in animated videos created for a campaign that ran during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic after a social media hiatus following the Big Game.

If fans of Baby Nut want to get their hands on Planters packaging featuring his photo, they’ll need to act fast. The packaging is a limited edition run, and as Maya McDonald, head of social and digital across beverages, snacks and desserts at Kraft Heinz, previously told Adweek, he won’t be a baby forever.

“He has the spirit of Mr. Peanut, and he is going to be growing back into his previous form,” she said in April. “So we have a lot of different fun things on the horizon as he goes back to Mr. Peanut, but we’re definitely enjoying doing some fun things with Baby Nut right now, and you’ll see a lot more Baby Nut in the next few months.”