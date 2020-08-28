Rosé all day... and Cheez-Its! Made with 100% real cheese, Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers pair perfectly with the crisp, refreshing flavor of House Wine rosé — all in one convenient package.

It's no secret that rosé is the ideal beverage for this season, and the cheesy, crunchy satisfaction of Cheez-It crackers pairs perfectly with the light, crisp flavor of rosé.The tasty combo is perfect for a socially distant happy hour, virtual book club or a cozy night on the couch watching reality TV with a few friends.

"Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "White Cheddar is a long-standing favorite of Cheez-It fans and what better match than light, refreshing rosé? Not only does it perfectly complement the cheesy goodness, it's also the unofficial wine of summer!"

Limited-Edition Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé are sold online at OriginalHouseWine.com while supplies last. But unlike rosé, the box probably won't last all day so, snag a box before it sells out!

"Similar to the many varieties of Cheez-It, our wines run the full spectrum of flavor," said Hal Landvoigt, winemaker for House Wine. "We've seen rosé skyrocket in popularity over the past few years, especially during the warm summer season. For the second year of this partnership, we knew the pairing had to feature rosé as the perfect complement to the real-cheese flavor in Cheez-It White Cheddar."