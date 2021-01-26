London-based brand and packaging design agency, Deuce Studio, had been working with Crosta & Mollica for a couple of years. The goal was to help the company expand its range of products from Italian bakery into other categories such as chilled pizzas, frozen patisserie and on-the-go snacking.

Deuce Studio already knew that the Crosta & Mollica brand was well known for providing quality-driven and authentic Italian bakery products such as breadsticks and wraps, but the company wanted to go further and provide even more delicious Italian products to new audiences. With the brand already in place and recognized for its bold stripes and large ampersand logo, Deuce Studio built upon those core assets to develop the brand and packaging system across new packaging ranges and formats. Introducing delicious-looking product or ingredient photography where necessary to entice consumers to try something new from the brand, while always coming back to the company’s strong “Made In Italy” credentials.

Some of the ranges went even further to explore different devices that best suited the different packaging formats, due to size constraints, which also reflected the product themselves. These included a pizza shape device on the pizza base or a circular-inspired pattern to reflect the on-the-go snacks. They all came together to create a bold and enticing range of products that felt visually coherent as a family, but also different enough to stand on their own against competitors.

Deuce Studio was also briefed to update Crosta & Mollica’s seasonal Christmas range of Italian sweet treats such as its range of Panettone, traditional Italian sponge cakes in various flavors. For this the design studio developed a fun yet premium-looking design that combined the spirit of Christmas with the quality of the product and the bold look of the Crosta & Mollica brand. Deuce Studio then applied this to five different products with slightly different formats, including cake boxes and paper wrapped with bows and tags.

The studio has been working with Crosta & Mollica and its various sister brands for numerous years now and looks forward to working with team to explore where the brand can go in future years.

