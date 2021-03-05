Loop and Ulta Beauty announced a partnership to reduce beauty waste. Customers in the U.S. can now shop online at loopbyulta.com for beauty and personal care products in durable, sustainable packaging that can be refilled and reused.

"Rethinking packaging provides the industry with the opportunity to develop new, luxurious designs that are also sustainable," says Tom Szaky, founder and CEO, Loop and TerraCycle. "Consumers are increasingly asking for more environmentally responsible options in this category and this collaboration provides them with a solution that is simple and convenient."

When placing an order, Loop shoppers pay a deposit on each package, which is fully refundable upon return. After use, consumers place empty packages back into the exclusively designed tote and schedule a free pickup online.

"As the nation's leading beauty retailer, we have a responsibility to continuously improve and bring innovative solutions forward for the industry," says Dave Kimbell, president, Ulta Beauty. "As we work to deliver more informed, conscious product choices to our guests, this first-of-its-kind partnership with the pioneers at Loop is an exciting step on our journey. We look forward to seeing our guests embrace Loop by Ulta Beauty as we all work together to create a lasting legacy for our world."

At launch, guests can visit loopbyulta.com to order sustainable packaging options from brands such as Burt's Bees, Plaine Products and Mad Hippie, among others. Oneka Elements, Dermalogica and L'ANZA will be coming to the platform soon.

Visit loopbyulta.com for more information.