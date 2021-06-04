CPGs across numerous categories are showing their support for Pride Month. From cosmetics to breakfast cereals, brands have made drastic changes to their packaging, and sometimes even their products, to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Quo Beauty Pride Collection

For starters, Shoppers Drug Mart unveiled its limited-edition Quo Beauty Pride Collection that’s “designed to inspire colorful looks for Pride festivities in 2021.” The company says its new Quo Beauty line will help beauty lovers create standout looks using the colors of the rainbow. The cosmetic line has used names like Inspire, Pride, Strut, Fierce and Celebrate, for the collection that contains a range of color cosmetics including waterproof eyeliners, an eyeshadow palette, eyelashes and brow stickers; nail polish and accessories, head bands, sunglasses and more. Shoppers Drug Mart is also supporting the community by contributing a portion of its sales of the collection to PFlag Canada.

"With over 50 products, the Quo Beauty Pride Collection is one of the most colorful and playful collections in our history," says Kelly Jessop, vice president, category management for Shoppers Drug Mart. "It's about inclusivity, acceptance, and the celebration of self love with a line that sparks creativity and is easily accessible to our customers."

The brand has also partnered with television personality and drag performer Priyanka. "I love creating new looks, and celebrating Pride lends itself to getting creative," says Priyanka. "The range of bold colors in this collection really spoke to me, and I can't wait to see what Canadians will do with it."

The collection is available online at Shoppersdrugmart.ca and Pharmaprix.ca, and in store from May 22, 2021 to June 18, 2021 or until supplies last. The line of color cosmetics is vegan, cruelty-free, and PETA-certified, with a focus on minimal packaging.

Visit https://shop.shoppersdrugmart.ca/Shop/brand/quo-beauty for more information.

BURST Oral Care

BURST Oral Care and fashion designer Christian Siriano are kicking off Pride Month with the launch of a limited edition box with a custom-designed Expanding Floss kit and lightweight, breathable face mask.

BURST says it will be donating $25,000 from the BURST x Christian Siriano Expanding Floss and Face Mask proceeds to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 1998 focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.

"From family and friends to colleagues, my life has been generously enriched by the relationships and experiences I've had with the LGBTQ+ community. People I love have had to navigate the difficult waters of understanding who they are while facing the prospect of mistreatment and discrimination - and yet, they persevere and sparkle, and are abundant with kindness, resilience, and empathy," says Brittany Stewart, BURST Oral Care co-founder and president.

BURST says its mission is to make high-quality oral care accessible to everyone, and through this partnership with Siriano it is seeking to continue the fight to demand equality.

Visit burstoralcare.com for more information.

Together With Pride Cereal

The Kellogg Company marked its latest collaboration with GLAAD with limited-edition Together With Pride cereal. For every box purchased and by uploading a receipt, Kellogg says it will make donations to support GLAAD's efforts in accelerating acceptance and advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Together With Pride cereal marks the latest chapter in a years-long partnership with GLAAD and is the evolution of the much-loved All Together cereal, which previously was only available online," says Doug VanDeVelde, general manager of Kellogg U.S. Cereal Category. "Our delicious new recipe features berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter. We can't wait for fans to try our latest limited run."

Together With Pride cereal is now available at select major retailers nationwide while supplies last.

Visit kelloggsfamilyrewards.com/togetherwithpride for more information.

Love Conquers Ale

Samuel Adams and New Belgium Brewing announced they are partnering to help spread a message of hope, love and inclusion through beer with a co-production called Love Conquers Ale, Samuel Adams' beer recipe.

As part of this partnership, during the month of June, Samuel Adams and New Belgium say they will donate 100% of the purchase price of the co-brewed Love Conquers Ale directly to GLAAD.

"We knew we had to do something powerful this year to bring the meaning behind Love Conquers Ale to life," says Carissa Sweigart, leader of diversity, equity & inclusion at The Boston Beer Company. "We couldn't think of a better brewer to share such a personal and special recipe with than New Belgium Brewing — a team with a long standing history supporting the LGBTQ community. By co-brewing Love Conquers Ale together, we hope to spread unity, love and togetherness to even more people. And we're proud to continue to support the important work of our partners at GLAAD, who are at the forefront of change, as we celebrate our peers as members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community."

During the month of June, Love Conquers Ale will be available for drinkers to purchase at the following locations:

Samuel Adams Boston Brewery and Tap Room

Samuel Adams Cincinnati Tap Room

New Belgium's San Francisco Tap Room

New Belgium's Denver Pilot Brewery and Fort Collins Tasting Room

Love Conquers Ale will be available in 4-pack 16-oz cans.

Visit www.samueladams.com/loveconquersall and www.newbelgium.com/beer/direct-shipping/love-conquers-ale/ for more information.

2021 Barefoot Bubbly Pride Collection

Barefoot announced the launch of a 2021 Barefoot Bubbly Pride Collection with proceeds benefitting Free Mom Hugs (FMH) and the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE).

The Barefoot Bubbly Pride Collection features two vibrant new designs inspired by the pink, white and blue transgender Pride flag and the historical rainbow Pride colors. Both bottles feature an all-new varietal: Barefoot Bubbly Sweet Rosé. The Barefoot Bubbly Pride Collection is now available to purchase on The Barrel Room and at stores nationwide for an SRP of $9.99.

Visit www.barefootwine.com for more information.