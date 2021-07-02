The Brooklyn-based ice cream maker Ample Hills Creamery debuts a new pint design of their 8 core flavors: Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, PB Wins the Cup, Peppermint Pattie, Chocolate Milk & Cookies, Baked/Unbaked, Nonna D’s Oatmeal Lace, Coffee Toffee Coffee and Just Vanilla, Please. Featuring the hallmark characters that define the brand — Whitty the Chicken, PB “Peanut Butter” the Pig, and Walt the Cow — each pint illustration was designed by longtime Ample Hills creative director Lauren Kaelin with vibrant color blocking and nostalgic storytelling that provides context for every flavor. These new pints, now with Kosher certification, will be available at select retailers across the country.

The new pint design’s individual colors signify each different flavor, from mint green on Peppermint Pattie to deep espresso brown on Coffee Toffee Coffee. “We want it to be easier for consumers to identify each flavor on the shelf, and get a sense of the playful experience of going into an Ample Hills scoop shop,” says Kaelin. The evolution of the Ample Hills pint has been in development for several years, and the team is thrilled to have been able to invest resources and time in making the redesign a reality. “After nearly a decade of focusing on our core flavors, this new design really showcases the evolution of the brand, and how we’ve grown while maintaining all the elements that make our ice cream so special. It’s still flavor-forward, whimsical, and made fresh in Brooklyn from start to finish,” Kaelin adds.

Consumers will enjoy illustrated themes on each pint, such as a successful arcade scene between PB and Walt on PB Wins the Cup, the classic diner setting (pie and milkshake included!) on Just Vanilla, Please, and an old-school drive-thru movie theater on Peppermint Pattie. Like pieces from a storybook, Kaelin based the illustrations on feelings of nostalgia and favorite places, peppering in hidden surprises and pop-culture references. The text on each container has also evolved, “The experience of eating ice cream is so often a sentimental one — our over-the-top flavors can feel new and familiar all at once — so we crafted concise copy that takes customers on that journey before they even open the pint,” says Amanda Melhuish, brand manager at Ample Hills.

The new packaging indicates a game changing moment for Ample Hills on grocery store shelves, especially in locations that don’t boast an Ample Hills’ scoop shop around the corner. “After 35 years of tasting and selling ice cream brands throughout the country, I can say with confidence that Ample Hills has created a new standard for quality, flavor and creativity in the category,” says Chuck Green, lead wholesale representative of Ample Hills and former Vice President of Sales at Ben & Jerry’s.

The team at Ample Hills have also eliminated the use of plastic lids and introduced a heat seal that goes around the top of each pint, ensuring the ice cream stays in pristine, cool condition longer. Ample Hills is also thrilled to announce new Kosher certification for all 8 core flavors. “This packaging redesign and new certification are an exciting moment to celebrate the team’s incredible achievements. We are so excited to see these beautiful new pints on grocery store shelves across the country as they capture the essence of Ample Hills and continue to bring joy to our neighborhoods,” Michael Zapata, CEO of Ample Hills.