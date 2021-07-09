The final pack, totally customized for the beauty brand, suits the image, needs and desires of Nuxe, composed of a push-button dropper composed of a body and an actuator with gold metal shell and a transparent glass pipette, for precise delivery to the right dose of product and safe application, a very high-end cosmetic result. The dropper is totally personalized for Nuxe with custom logo printing on its button, and a custom metallic color.

The molded glass bottle - made from 100% infinitely recyclable material - has 30ml of capacity. High-quality glass with a weighted bottom gives the offers a premium result and feeling. Revealing botanical gold texture gives the bottle a transparency effect. The finish of the bottle, with screen printing in a custom green, was also created for the brand. The pack includes a wiper that fits perfectly into the neck of the bottle and ensures that the pipette is always clean after each use.